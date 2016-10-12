Early voting opens Oct. 17

Early voting opens Monday for the General Election.
Early voting hours at the Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration Office include:
•Oct. 17-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration Office is located at 441 Gordon Street, Jefferson.
Early voting will also be open Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various satellite offices throughout the county. These include the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building. 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton; Commerce Parks and Recreation Center, 204 Carson Street, Commerce; and at the Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration Office, 441 Gordon Street, Jefferson.
