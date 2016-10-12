Early voting opens Monday for the General Election.
Early voting hours at the Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration Office include:
•Oct. 17-21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration Office is located at 441 Gordon Street, Jefferson.
Early voting will also be open Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various satellite offices throughout the county. These include the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building. 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton; Commerce Parks and Recreation Center, 204 Carson Street, Commerce; and at the Jackson County Elections and Voter Registration Office, 441 Gordon Street, Jefferson.
Early voting opens Oct. 17
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry