Man points gun at woman in Jefferson

A man on a motorcycle allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in Jefferson on Oct. 1, and an arrest warrant was issued for the owner of the motorcycle.
According to a Jefferson Police Department incident report, the complainant said she was traveling on Brockton Road, when a white male on a black motorcycle passed her in a no-passing zone.
The complainant said she followed the driver to a stoplight at the intersection of Sycamore and Washington streets, where the suspect pulled a gun from a holster and pointed it at the woman’s car and a nearby witness before speeding away.
See the full story in the Oct. 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
