Cross country: Kennedy pulls out win at Asics meet

East Jackson’s Chase Kennedy won by his closest margin yet in finishing first at the Asics Invitational Saturday in Douglasville.
Kennedy outran Jacob McLeod of Trinity Christian by a .21 second margin with a time of 15:23.98 to win a battle of the top two runners in the state.
“I think he was happy he beat him,” East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton said. “But looking back on it, I think he realizes he probably ran two conservative the first two miles.”
Kennedy did run a much more conservative race than usual, clocking a 5:03 in the first mile and passing to two-mile mark at 10:14. He sped through the final mile at 4:39 to win the race.
Sitton pointed out that pace will be much faster in the prestigious Footlocker meet at the end of the season.
“I told him the main thing was that he learned from the race,” Sitton said.
Kennedy’s victory helped East Jackson secure a fourth-place team finish (191 points). He was one of three Eagle runners to run better than a 16:31. Chandler Kennedy followed Chase with a 19th-place finish (16:16.99). Shane Shelafoe placed 28th with a 16:30.19 as he continues to post sub-17 minute times as the Eagles’ No. 3 runner. Ethridge Chaisson (80th, 17:21.50) and Andres Perez (83rd, 17:23.73) added to East Jackson’s overall point total.
Trinity of Louisville won the meet with 69 points. Alexander took second with 92 points. Oak Mountain placed third with 181 points. Thirty teams participated in the event.
“We were only 10 points out of third,” Sitton said. “It’s probably our best team race, even though our one and two didn’t run what they had been running. Overall, we did really well.”
Sitton said this meet was on par with the Sept. 24 Wingfoot meet in Cartersville, though Asics did feature more out-of-state competition.
“But they both were pretty even,” Sitton said. “They were both very big meets. Those were the two big meets that we had on our schedule as we move closer to region and state.”
Sue Ann Morales was East Jackson’s lone participant in the girls’ race. She ran an 18:18.30 to place third.
“She didn’t really feel too well, but I don’t really know if she would have won,” Sitton said. “I thought it was a good race for her, but she’s going to have to step it up to beat some of the other girls in our classification.”
