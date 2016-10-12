Dragons’ day: Jefferson wins first region softball title since 2012

While her teammates posed for postgame pictures with the championship trophy in-hand Thursday, Jefferson’s Caroline Mitchell was stoked about the spoils that come with winning a region title.
“We’re excited to get patches (for our letter jackets),” the senior pitcher said with a laugh. “That was our big thing.”
While the patches might be a nice addition to those jackets, the victory was a significant step for a program in its first year in Class AAAA. The Dragons (23-4) topped Stephens County 6-0 to win the 8-AAAA championship, their first region title since 2012.
“Coming into the year, I did not expect this at all,” Mitchell said. “I haven’t been in the region championship since my freshman year when we played Union County. But this is huge for us. I’m excited.”
Jefferson facing Stephens County for the region title was no surprise — these were the top two teams in 8-AAAA all season — but perhaps the final score was. The Dragons and Indians had played three games decided by 1-0 scores coming into Thursday.
Jefferson avoided any drama this time with its six-run win. The Dragons, who came into the region finals with no losses in this double-elimination tournament, would have played a second game against Stephens County Thursday if they had lost.
That, too, was avoided.
“We just came out, and we really wanted it,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t want to go into the ‘if (needed)’ game. We really trusted ourselves and trusted our hitting in this game.”
The Dragons struck for two runs in the second inning and another in the third before adding three more in the sixth.
Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick called not having to grind out another 1-0 win “a breath of fresh air.”
“We were hoping that that would be the case, and we were talking about that, and they took advantage of it,” she said.
The Dragons plated their first three scores via two-out hits. Cesyra Cox drove home a pair of runs with a two-out base hit in the bottom of the second inning. Sam Vinson then delivered a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the third.
“Playing defense and pitching with two outs is easy when there’s no runners on,” Bostwick said. “So putting people on base, putting a little bit of pressure on them with two outs, it makes a difference.”
Jefferson padded its lead at 6-0 in the sixth with RBI singles from Cameron Watson and Mitchell and a sac fly RBI from Cox.
That would be more than enough run support for Mitchell, who recorded her third-consecutive shutout of Stephens County. The Brenau signee fired a one-hitter with four strikeouts.
“She’s awesome,” Bostwick said. “She deserves everything she’s gotten. She works her butt off. She has a great attitude. She’s like the ideal player to have leading your team.”
The Dragons gave their star pitcher some defensive help, too, with highlight reel plays in the outfield from Vinson and McKenzie Tyner, who both made diving grabs to rob the Indians of base hits.
“They’ve really been working on that in practice,” Mitchell said of the Dragon outfield. “Some of our outfielders aren’t normally outfielders. So they’ve been working on diving and not giving up those extra hits. So that was really big for them to make those catches.”
Shortstop Savannah Dooley also turned a double play — catching a line drive and doubling a runner off first base — to help Jefferson escape the top of the sixth inning unscathed.
With the victory, Bostwick delivered a region title in only her second year at the helm of the Dragon program.
“We’ve all now spent two years getting to know each other,” she said. “They’ve totally bought into where I want them to be one day. They’ve worked really, really hard. They deserve everything.”
Bostwick also made a point of praising her assistant coaches.
“Each of us kind of has our own set of responsibilities at practice and during games, and we are able to function as our own little team,” she said. “Having assistant coaches who are dedicated and willing to help in whatever way they can makes my job a lot easier and is without a doubt part of the reason we were able to accomplish what we did this year.”
Bostwick’s team hopes there are many more games to come as Jefferson starts play in the state tournament as a No. 1 seed against Region 6-AAAA No. 4 seed Heritage-Catoosa. The Dragons host a doubleheader Wednesday (4:30 p.m.) and a third game Thursday (4:30 p.m.) if needed.
“I’m happy we’re here,” Bostwick said. “It’s nice not to have to get on a bus and travel an hour to go play. I’m excited that we’re the one seed but we’ve still got to be on our toes. It’s the state tournament … it’s going to be great teams from here on out.”
Mitchell called hosting a first-round playoff series “really big” as the Dragons hope to make a push to the Elite Eight in Columbus later this month.
“We haven’t hosted state in a while either, so I’m excited to have home field advantage on that and get everybody to come out and watch us and hopefully make it to Columbus,” she said.
