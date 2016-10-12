JHS having to adjust to state track meet changes

For the first time in 44 years, Jefferson won’t host an all-classification boys state track meet, but athletic director Tim Corbett said the school is ready to roll with the changes.
Jefferson, which had hosted that meet since 1972, will share hosting duties for the boys’ state meet and take on some of the girls’ classifications. This comes after recent restructuring from the GHSA.
Jefferson is now the host venue for boys and girls in Class A Private, Class 4A and Class 7A. Albany will host Class A Public, Class 2A and Class 3A boys and girls, and Carrollton will host Classes 5A and 6A for boys and girls.
All meets will run from May 11-13.
“There’s a big part of me that hates to see the other (meet) end,” Corbett said. “Obviously, we’ve done it for a long, long time, 44 years I guess.”
But Corbett added that change “is not always good, but it’s often good.”
“When you’ve done things like that for so long, it will be nice to see things done a little bit differently I guess,” he said.
For starters, the schedule will lightened up a little.
Jefferson accommodated seven classifications the last few years (counting the two classifications within Class A), and Corbett said Jefferson had the venue and manpower to host an eight-classification meet this year if needed. With this year’s changes, Jefferson will now host six classifications between boys’ and girls’ competition.
“We’ll run it virtually like we’ve done the last few years since we went to six (classifications) and even with the seven with Class A split up,” Corbett said.
Fans will also see athletes of both genders compete at one site now. Coaches who work with both boys’ and girls’ athletes will benefit from this, too.
“We work together, we coach together, we train together, we have meets together all year and then we have to split up there at the end,” Corbett said. “It’s going to be nice to kind of watch that and not have to make a separate trip somewhere to watch your other team compete.”
And for parents and supporters of girls’ teams in North Georgia, a trip to Jefferson is much more manageable than a trek to Albany.
One issue, however, is finding new volunteer help. Coaches at some schools, such as Commerce, have had a long history in helping run the meet in Jefferson. But now several of those schools will be headed elsewhere.
“I’ve got to really sit down and look at my help and figure out who’s going to be there and who’s not,” Corbett said.
Jefferson will also no longer award best-performance medals for events or high-point trophies with the classifications split up. The meet program will not include state records for each classification either.
“Because they’re not (all) going to be there,” he said.
The GSHA announced the news Thursday, but Corbett said officials from the different meet directors are still ironing out details behind the scenes such as gate, concessions, security and costs involved.
“We’ll try to be as consistent as we can be,” he said.
