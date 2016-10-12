Football: Winless North Oconee next up for Jefferson

Jefferson faces a winless team Friday but one that stands to be motivated.
The Dragons take on North Oconee, which is off to an uncharacteristic 0-6 start.
“They are struggling, they haven’t won a game, and I’m sure they’re hungry to get a win,” Jefferson coach Ben Hall said. “It’s up to us to play our best game.”
Not only are the Titans struggling, they’re not putting up the points they’re accustomed to scoring. North Oconee has been outscored 178-42 in its last four games.
“They’re not as explosive as they’ve been in the past,” Hall said. “With that said, they’ve always come to play really hard against Jefferson, and I’m sure we’ll get their best effort.”
North Oconee is a “very multiple” team on offense, according to Hall, one that bases out of a two-back set, similar to Jefferson, but often uses four and five-receiver formations.
Over the summer, North Oconee lost its starting quarterback, Sam Middlebrooks, who transferred to Oconee County.
The Titans like to utilize running back Jermaine Browner and get him the ball in several different ways. Meanwhile, Will Newman is a key performer on both sides of the ball, doubling as a running back and outside linebacker for the Titans.
“He’s a good player,” Hall said.
This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2011, when North Oconee won 38-28. The two teams played every year from 2008-2011. While the Dragons are facing a winless opponent, the team is aware of the past battles between the two schools.
“That’s a challenge — getting kids up for a team that’s winless, but our kids know the history with Jefferson and North Oconee, so I’m sure we’ll be ready for it,” Hall said.
The Dragons enjoyed an off-week last week and used the time to rest and get healthy, only practicing last Tuesday and Wednesday.
Among the nicked-up players for Jefferson is star running back Colby Wood, who has been battling turf toe. Hall said Wood reported feeling much better last week, but the coach remains cautious.
“That’s one of those nagging injuries that, even though he says he’s 100 percent, you want to make sure before you press him into action,” Hall said, “because that’s something that can be re-occuring.”
Hall said all players should be available for Friday’s game.
Jefferson, which started region play Sept. 30 with a win over Madison County, has just four regular season games remaining.
Hall said the season has sped by.
“We tell the kids, you blink and it’s going to be over,” Hall said. “It’s a whirlwind and it flies by. So we have to make sure that we’re in a position where we finish strong.”
Jefferson at North Oconee
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Titan Stadium (North Oconee)
•Records: Jefferson 5-1, 1-0; North Oconee 0-6, 0-1
•Jefferson’s coach: Ben Hall (fourth year at Jefferson, 37-7; fourth year overall, 37-7)
•North Oconee’s coach: Terry Tuley (11th year at North Oconee, 84-30)24th year overall, 136-113-2)
•Last year: NA
•Series: Jefferson leads 4-2
•What else: These two programs haven’t met since 2011. North Oconee has won the last two games in this series after Jefferson won the first four … North Oconee is off to its worst start since 2004, the first year the Titans fielded a football team. North Oconee has been outscored 178-42 in its last four games. This comes after Titans suffered their first losing season in 10 years last year when they went 5-6 … North Oconee coach Terry Tuley’s lengthy coaching career dates back 43 years ago to 1973 when he took the head coaching job at Pebblebrook. He has spent the last 11 years at North Oconee … The Jefferson football team is averaging 246 yards rushing a game, led by Colby Wood, who has 757 yards on the ground. He has another 199 receiving … The Dragon defense is allowing just 15.1 points per game … Jefferson comes into this game carrying a 51-8 record over the last five seasons.
•What the coach is saying: “They’re not as explosive as they’ve been in the past. With that said, they’ve always come to play really hard against Jefferson, and I’m sure we’ll get their best effort.” — Jefferson coach Ben Hall on North Oconee
