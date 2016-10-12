Football: Hart Co. much better than 1-5 record, Panther coach says

The way coach Brandon Worley sees it, his Jackson County football team is facing one of the best 1-5 teams around this Friday when it hosts Hart County.
The Bulldogs’ five losses include setbacks to such powerhouses like Blessed Trinity and Eagles’ Landing Christian. They have also fallen to the likes of Stephens County, Elbert County and Westside-Anderson (S.C.). So Hart County’s schedule hasn’t been for the faint of heart.
“Their schedule has been, to say the least, brutal,” Worley said. “But they’re very athletic, and they’re still a very good football team.”
Jackson County is coming off a 21-14 loss to Franklin County last week. Worley sees similarities between the team his squad just faced and the one it goes up against Friday.
“They’re very similar to Franklin (County) I guess, other than offensive style,” coach Brandon Worley said. “Their offensive style is more power counter than option. But they have two guys in the backfield that are really good, and they can hurt you if you don’t make those tackles and play responsible defense.”
A pair of talented running backs, Willis Verdell and Jer’Rontay Morrison, lead Hart County offensively. Verdell has 395 yards on 70 carries, while Morrison ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns in a Sept. 30 win over Franklin County.
Worley said his team must play disciplined football, like it did for much of its game against Franklin County despite losing.
“We were disciplined for the most part,” he said. “We had a slip-up on a fourth-down play and two other plays, and it cost us. But overall, offensively, we should have scored more than 14 points.”
Still, Worley found something to build upon.
“I think if we can do the same thing this week, if our defense will play like they did last week and our offensive will capitalize when they have the opportunity, we’ll be just fine,” he said.
This marks the final regular season home game for Jackson County’s seniors. The Panthers lost to Hart County last year after leading in the fourth quarter. Worley said the team hopes to send its seniors out in style this year.
“Yeah, and after the loss versus Hart County in the last four minutes last year, being Senior Night, definitely would like to see them go out on a little bit better note than the way it was last year,” Worley said.
Jackson County goes into this game still very much in contention for one of the four state playoff spots out of Region 8-AAA.
“We’re still going to take it one at a time, and go from there,” Worley said. “But all the opportunities we had last week are still there. So we’re going to keep driving along one at a time and see what happens.”
•••
Hart Co. at Jackson Co.
•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
•Where: Panther Stadium (Jackson Co.)
•Records: Jackson Co. 2-5, 1-1; Hart Co. 1-5, 1-0
•Jackson County’s coach: Brandon Worley (second season at Jackson County, 6-11; second season overall, 6-11)
•Hart County’s coach: William DeVane (eighth year at Hart County, ;13th season overall, 98-47-1)
•Last week: Franklin Co. 21, Jackson Co. 14; Hart Co. was off
•Last year: : Hart Co. 41, Jackson Co. 24
•Series: Hart County leads 13-0
•What else: The Panthers have never beaten Hart County, which has boasted one of the better programs in Northeast Georgia over the last three decades. Jackson County led Hart County in the fourth quarter last year before losing 41-24 … At 1-5, Hart County is off to its slowest start since 1990, when it went 1-9. The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season Sept. 30 with a 42-39 win over Franklin County … Running back Will Verdell leads Hart County with 365 yards on 70 carries, though Jer’Rontay Morrison turned out a 137-yard, four-touchdown performance Sept. 30 against Franklin County … Jackson County running back Noah Venable has topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season, running for 182 yards and a touchdown last week against Franklin County … The Panther running attack is averaging 258 yards per game … This is Jackson County’s final home game of the year. The Panthers travel to rival East Jackson Oct. 28 and close with Morgan County on the road Nov. 4.
•What the coach is saying: “Their schedule has been, to say the least, brutal. But they’re very athletic, and they’re still a very good football team.” — Jackson County coach Brandon Worley on Hart Co.
Football: Hart Co. much better than 1-5 record, Panther coach says
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry