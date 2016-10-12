Football: East Jackson looking for bounce-back game

The East Jackson football team hopes to rid itself of a three-game losing streak this Friday when it takes on Franklin County on the road.

Since jumping out to a 2-1 start after a Sept. 9 victory over Oglethorpe County, the team has fallen to Glynn Academy (34-14), Morgan County (42-6) and Monroe Area (28-16) with the last two losses coming in region play.

East Jackson led 6-3 at the half last week against Monroe Area before the Purple Hurricanes seized control of that game in the second half.

The Eagles (2-4, 0-2) hope to regain the early-season momentum they once enjoyed but will have to do so against a Franklin County team that got its own season back on track last week.

The Lions, a playoff team from last season, started off 1-5 on the year before rebounding with a 21-14 victory over Jackson County last Friday, getting a 77-yard touchdown run from quarterback Tyrique David and an 87-yard touchdown run from Myrian Craft.

The Lions currently sit in a three-team long jam for third-place in 8-AAA. East Jackson, meanwhile, still searches for its first region win in five years.

This is the final road game in a five-game stretch away from Eagle Stadium that began with East Jackson’s road trip to Oglethorpe County. The Eagles, who have not played at home since Aug. 26, will host non-region foe Haralson County Oct. 21.

•••

East Jackson at Franklin County

•When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

•Where: Ed Bryant Stadium (Franklin Co.)

•Records: East Jackson 2-4, 0-2; Franklin Co. 2-5, 1-1

•East Jackson’s coach: Christian Hunnicutt (first year at East Jackson, 2-4; first year overall, 2-4)

•Franklin County’s coach: Jerry Underwood (fourth year at Franklin Co., 13-26; fourth year overall, 13-26)

•Last week: Franklin Co. 21, Jackson Co. 14; Monroe Area 28, East Jackson 16

•Last year: Franklin Co. 56, East Jackson 21

•Series: Franklin Co. leads 4-0

•What else: This is the fifth consecutive year these two programs have met … Franklin County hopes to reach the state playoffs for the second straight year. The Lions qualified for state last year, their first trip to the postseason since 2011 … Franklin County earned its first winning season in 15 years last year with a 6-5 record … The Lions earned their first region win last week, getting a 77-yard touchdown run from Tyrique David and an 87-yard touchdown from Myrian Craft in a 21-14 victory over Jackson County … East Jackson has dropped three straight since getting off to a 2-1 start, including two straight in region play … This is the final game of a five-week stretch of road games for the Eagles. East Jackson returns home Oct. 21 against Haralson County for a three-game home stand to end the regular season.
