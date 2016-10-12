Volleyball: 30-win Jefferson team set for state

The Jefferson volleyball team has reached the 30-win plateau in its first year as a Class AAAA program and will take a No. 4 seed into the state tournament.
Led by first-year coach Brittani Lawrence, Jefferson (30-23) will play at West Laurens Thursday at 4 p.m. in a best-of-five match.
Jefferson reached the Elite Eight last year as members of Class AAA.
"I'm very proud with the team's performance at the region tournament," Lawrence said. "Before the matches, I advised the girls to lay it all out on the court and have no regrets, and that's exactly what they did. As we move forward to state playoffs, I still have high expectations out of each player and want them to challenge one another each and every day. We aren't done writing our story; there's much more to come."
The Dragons clinched a state-tournament berth at last week’s area tournament with two victories Thursday on the first day of the tournament. Jefferson downed Madison County 25-16, 25-14, and then after losing to North Oconee 25-15, 25-12, beat Stephens County 25-11, 25-12 to clinch a spot at state.
Abby Wood totaled 21 kills and 20 digs in the three Thursday matches. Bre Arbanas finished with 16 kills. Grace Haney tallied 32 assists and 12 digs. Savanna Davis finished with 14 kills. Lauren Lockett had 15 assists and eight digs, and Brianna Gaba finished with 13 digs.
On Saturday, Jefferson lost to Oconee County 25-17, 26-24 as the Dragons were eliminated for the area tournament and locked into the No. 4 seed.
Arbanas finished with six kills against the Warriors, while Wood, Hope Forrester and Davis each added four kills. Haney finished with 10 assists, while Davis had nine assists. Wood totaled seven digs.
Arbanas and Wood were both named to the 8-AAAA All-Area team.
