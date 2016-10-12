Jackson County captured a No. 3 seed for the Class AAA state tournament and will play Area 2-AAA Liberty County, though no match date had been determined at press time.
The Panthers were initially set to play today (Wednesday) but Area 2-AAA schools were affected by Hurricane Matthew and that's pushed the schedule back.
Area 2-AAA was unable to hold an area tournament. Seedings were determined by regular season standings.
Volleyball: Jackson Co. slated to play Liberty Co. at state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry