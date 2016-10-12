Volleyball: Jackson Co. slated to play Liberty Co. at state

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 12. 2016
Jackson County captured a No. 3 seed for the Class AAA state tournament and will play Area 2-AAA Liberty County, though no match date had been determined at press time.

The Panthers were initially set to play today (Wednesday) but Area 2-AAA schools were affected by Hurricane Matthew and that's pushed the schedule back.

Area 2-AAA was unable to hold an area tournament. Seedings were determined by regular season standings.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.