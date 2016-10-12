Cross country: Ledbetter, Davidson lead JCCHS

Wednesday, October 12. 2016
Jackson County’s boys placed 17th out of 26 teams at the Mountain Invitational at White County, led by Tyler Ledbetter, who ran an 18:21.80 (57th place).

Others scoring were Oscar Ponce (66th, 18:28.50), Russell Hendley (73rd, 18:32.60), Jacob Sapecky (96th, 18:53.00) and Dawson Miller (106th, 19:00.00).

Jackson County took 15th out of 23 teams in the girls’ race, led by 49th and 52-place finishes by Morgan Davidson and Jaycie Ponce, respectively. Davidson ran a 22:20.40, while Ponce finished with a 22:22.80. Rounding out the scoring were Madaleine Mierzejewski (98th, 24:49.30), Ana Torres (107th, 25:01.00) and Hayden Ponce (122th, 25:31.10).
