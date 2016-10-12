Jackson County’s boys placed 17th out of 26 teams at the Mountain Invitational at White County, led by Tyler Ledbetter, who ran an 18:21.80 (57th place).
Others scoring were Oscar Ponce (66th, 18:28.50), Russell Hendley (73rd, 18:32.60), Jacob Sapecky (96th, 18:53.00) and Dawson Miller (106th, 19:00.00).
Jackson County took 15th out of 23 teams in the girls’ race, led by 49th and 52-place finishes by Morgan Davidson and Jaycie Ponce, respectively. Davidson ran a 22:20.40, while Ponce finished with a 22:22.80. Rounding out the scoring were Madaleine Mierzejewski (98th, 24:49.30), Ana Torres (107th, 25:01.00) and Hayden Ponce (122th, 25:31.10).
Cross country: Ledbetter, Davidson lead JCCHS
