When East Jackson took the field Friday night, the banner read “Your School, Your Field, Our game” and for the first 24 minutes East Jackson did just that — played its game.
Despite only leading 6-3 at halftime, East Jackson (2-4, 0-2) played lights out, holding the ball for 18 plus minutes by running the ball 35 of 36 times. The defense was just as equal to the task with physical play that hasn’t been seen in years and even with a 3-point halftime lead, one had to feel good about East Jackson getting its first region win in five years.
However, things fell apart in the second half in a 28-16 loss.
Even with a turnover by Monroe Area (2-5, 1-1) and a 12-play, 65-yard drive that yielded another three points for a 9-6 lead for East Jackson, the game started to turn as Monroe Area’s size and speed started to wear the Eagles down.
The Purple Hurricanes finally found the end zone with 4:07 to play in the third quarter to tie the score 9-9 with a missed PAT. Monroe Area added two more touchdowns with a missed 2-point conversion to stretch the lead out to 21-9.
East Jackson found the end zone with a 46-yard run from Nathan Elrod with six minutes to play to cut the lead to 21-16, but Monroe Area went on a 6-play scoring drive to close out the game.
The loss was the Eagles’ third-straight and dropped them to 0-2 in Region 8-AAA play.
East Jackson travels to Franklin County Friday night as the Eagles continue region play.
