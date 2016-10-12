Amid pushback from neighboring property owners, developers have dropped a request to abandon a portion of Thompson Mill Road near Reunion. Pulte Home Corporation withdrew its request for the town to abandon a portion of the road before the Braselton Town Council could take a vote.
The council approved a request from Pulte to annex and rezone 35 acres at Thompson Mill Road and Grand Reunion Drive at its Monday meeting. Developers plan to incorporate the site into a larger planned community, Del Webb at Chateau Elan.
Developers are concerned about the cut-through traffic that comes down Thompson Mill Road. Pulte requested the council abandon a portion of that road with plans to put a cul-de-sac on the road and cut down on traffic.
But that request met opposition from local businesses, residents and Celebration Church.
See the full story in the Oct. 13 issue of The Braselton News.
Pulte backs down on road abandonment
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry