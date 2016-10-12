Hearing approaches for controversial apartments

A rescheduled public hearing on a controversial plan to add an apartment community in Braselton is approaching.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider a zoning change for 28 acres off Hwy. 211 to include a 367-unit multi-family community. The town council will hold a public hearing on the item Nov. 10, with a possible vote on Nov. 14.
The rezoning was initially scheduled for the planning commission’s September meeting. But the request apparently caused some concern by residents in the area and Wilwat asked it to be delayed.
“This deferment will allow us to properly address any and all concerns from residents, town officials and planning commissioners regarding this project,” Wilwat vice president Lee Freeman wrote in a letter to the town.
In an e-mail apparently sent to residents opposing the Thompson Mill Road abandonment (see related story), mayor Bill Orr said the apartment complex is another “very important” item that “deserves focused input from the community.
“Specifically, I am referring to a proposed apartment complex across from Chateau Elan Resort Gates,” he wrote. “I have my own thoughts on this based on reports that I have received but would like to hear from our citizens on the planned high density facility.”
See the full story in the Oct. 13 issue of The Braselton News.
