Man puts aunt in headlock, sprays pepper spray in face

Wednesday, October 12. 2016
A man was arrested last week after he sprayed his aunt with pepper spray. Gerrod DeAngelo McCray is facing charges of simple battery-Domestic Violence Act after the incident.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to the Grand Hickory Drive residence for a domestic dispute. A woman said her nephew, McCray, sprayed her with pepper spray. Officers smelled pepper spray in the residence.
The woman was washing her face with water in the bathroom sink.
“I could tell that (her) face and neck area was irritated, which is consistent with someone being pepper sprayed,” said the officer.
