There were some positives and negatives in Winder-Barrow High School’s region matchup with Lanier High School last Friday at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
“One positive is that we saw we can compete with anyone,” said Bulldogg coach Heath Webb. “However, we also saw you can’t turn the football over against a team of that caliber. We also created some turnovers, but the early ones we made were too much to overcome.”
The end result was a 34-21 victory for Lanier as WBHS slips to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in 8-AAAAAA entering the bye week.
“We played well in the second and third quarters,” Webb said. “Going into the fourth we were down by six points. However, Lanier had a long drive in the fourth quarter where we couldn’t get off the field defensively.”
Jamar Mack had another strong game at running back for the Bulldoggs with 83 yards on 17 carries. Quarterback Brock Landis threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 51 yards and a score.
Deon Williams caught six passes for 41 yards while Casey Thurmond had four catches for 42 yards and two scores.
Gavin Phillips, Latrell Scott and Trace Wells each had multiple receptions.
“I was proud of how we competed,” Webb said. “We never panicked when we got down and our coaches did a good job of sticking with the game plan.”
The game was somewhat of a breakout one for Thurmond.
“With his length and height he can do good things with the football,” Webb said.
Miscues hurt WBHS against Lanier
