Softball: Panthers earn No. 3 seed for state softball tourney

The Jackson County softball team is headed to the state tournament as a No. 3 seed after going 1-2 at last week’s Region 8-AAA tournament.
The Panthers (13-13) will face Ringgold on the road today (Wednesday) in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. This is the fourth time in five years the programs have met in the postseason.
"The girls know the name, they know whats happened in the past," coach Chessie Laird said. "But we've just talked about how we're a different team now ... We just want to do the things we can control."
At the region tournament, Jackson County was relegated to the losers’ bracket with a 7-3 loss to Morgan County last Tuesday, but rebounded with a 2-0 win over Franklin County Thursday before falling to Morgan County again, 5-4, later that day.
Laird said she thought her team played well.
"Even though came out with the three seed, our region is so tough and so competitive that, even though it might not have been as great as we would have liked ... I am still pleased that we're able to go to the first round and have that opportunity whereas last year we missed out on the opportunity," Laird said.
Serina Bergeron and Kaylan Pruitt both went 2-for-4 in the first game against Morgan County, which jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one inning.
Joni Lott went 2-for-3 with a double and drove home two runs in the Panthers’ win over Franklin County. Bergeron went 2-for-3 as well with two runs scored. Sara Beth Allen also went 2-for-3. In the circle, Brooke Kibbe threw a two-hit shutout with a walk and two strikeouts.
Lott went 2-for-3 in the second game against Morgan County, which rallied from a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to win.
