The Commerce Lady Tigers’ softball season hasn’t gone the greatest but the team picked up an in-region win on Senior Night last Tuesday in Commerce.
The Lady Tigers run-ruled Providence Christian Academy in five innings, 8-0.
After a scoreless three innings, the Lady Tigers’ bats woke up in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Maggie Blackmon started the inning off with a triple and scored on a Savannah Allen single for a 1-0 lead. Haley Horne followed with a single and Danielle Cabaniss was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Teresa Dixon followed with a single to score Allen and the lead was 2-0. Horne scored when Lauren Roach was hit by a pitch to push the lead to 3-0. An Autumn Mathis single increased the lead to 4-0 and Dixon trotted home on wild Providence pitch to push the Lady Tigers’ lead to 5-0.
Two batters later, Karli Loggins, one of three seniors on the Lady Tigers’ squad, came through with a single that scored two more runs, increasing the lead to 7-0.
The final run came off a Providence error.
Softball: Lady Tigers come up big on Senior Night with 8-0 win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry