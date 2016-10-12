Softball: Lady Tigers come up big on Senior Night with 8-0 win

Wednesday, October 12. 2016
The Commerce Lady Tigers’ softball season hasn’t gone the greatest but the team picked up an in-region win on Senior Night last Tuesday in Commerce.

The Lady Tigers run-ruled Providence Christian Academy in five innings, 8-0.

After a scoreless three innings, the Lady Tigers’ bats woke up in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Maggie Blackmon started the inning off with a triple and scored on a Savannah Allen single for a 1-0 lead. Haley Horne followed with a single and Danielle Cabaniss was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Teresa Dixon followed with a single to score Allen and the lead was 2-0. Horne scored when Lauren Roach was hit by a pitch to push the lead to 3-0. An Autumn Mathis single increased the lead to 4-0 and Dixon trotted home on wild Providence pitch to push the Lady Tigers’ lead to 5-0.

Two batters later, Karli Loggins, one of three seniors on the Lady Tigers’ squad, came through with a single that scored two more runs, increasing the lead to 7-0.

The final run came off a Providence error.
