Cross Country: Commerce has strong showing at Hebron

The Lady Tigers finished third out of nine teams at the second annual Hebron Invitational in Dacula.
Kate Massey led the way with a 13th-place finish in 22:14. Brittany Webb finished 19th at 23:33. Madison Rodriguez clocked in at 23:55.
Keila Osorio and Sharon Merlos finished in at 25:03 and 26:24, respectively. Osorio’s time was the “surprise” of the day, according to head coach Mark Hale. It was her personal record by over two minutes, he said.
The girls averaged 24:14 on the Hebron course.
“Things are looking good for the girls if we will keep the momentum going through the next few weeks,” Hale stated.
The boys finished eighth out of 12 teams.
Jose Verde finished 31st in 19:30. It was Verde’s first time breaking the 20-minute barrier.
Austin Black finished in 20:19, good enough for 38. Jackson Purvis finished in 47th place, Kevin Jandres in 49th and Chase Bridges in 51stt. All three finished within 23 seconds of each other.
The boys averaged 20:45 and had a two-minute first-to-fifth split.
“The boys had their best showing of the season,” Hale said. “I am feeling much better about how the boys will perform at the area and state.”
