Region Champions: East Jackson outlasts Morgan Co. for region crown

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and two Morgan County runners on base, the East Jackson Lady Eagles were on the verge of the Region 8-AAA championship.
But Morgan County seemed poised to be the spoiler as Alisha Ellis smacked a ball to right field that, if it found the turf, would bring both runs home and end the game.
However, East Jackson’s Ally Petering made a diving catch that ended the game and clinched the region championship for the Lady Eagles with a 4-3 win over the Morgan County Lady Bulldogs.
East Jackson is a No. 1 seed with the state tournament beginning today (Wednesday) and will have home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the state tournament. The Eagles play host to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School in Round 1.
It is the first region championship for the softball team since 2007.
That was one of the goals the team set before the season began, head coach Donnie Byrom said.
“These girls have worked hard for two years,” he said. “It shows that their hard work does pay off.”
The Lady Eagles had to play two games last Thursday to accomplish the feat. Morgan County won Game 1, 5-4, in eight innings.
The Lady Eagles had a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth but three Morgan County runs put the opposition ahead 3-2.
The Lady Eagles were able to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth at 3-3 and in extras, Morgan County plated two runs to take the game.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Jessie Marvin got the win, striking out nine Morgan County batters and giving up only two hits.
“Great job in the circle by Marvin,” Byrom said. “What an amazing catch by Ally. You couldn’t end it in a more exciting fashion.”
At the plate, Hannah Poole came up big for the Lady Eagles with an RBI single in the top of the third that brought home Marvin and Faith Grooms, giving the Lady Eagles a 4-1 edge in the ball game.
Grooms went 3-for-4 at the plate in Game 2 for three singles. She also scored two runs and stole three bases.
Marvin went 1-for-2 with an RBI single.
Petering, Lauren Barrett, Mackenzie Arnold all recorded hits in Game 2.
“It’s a team. Every single person here, to the person who didn’t play that’s cheering the loudest, to the people that made the amazing plays, we work hard together at practice every day,” Byrom said. “I’m proud and love each and every one of them.”
The Lady Eagles grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Marvin’s single brought Grooms home in the top of the first. Morgan County tied it in the bottom of the first to set the game at 1-1.
The Lady Eagles broke it open in the top of the third when a Grooms single brought Barrett home to move the lead to 2-1. Two batters later, Poole’s single pushed the game to 4-1.
Morgan County got runs in the fourth and sixth innings but could get no more.
“This is, in my opinion, the toughest region in the state of Georgia,” Byrom said. “It means so much to win the region.”
Game 1
Another Poole RBI single gave the Lady Eagles a 2-0 edge in the bottom of the third inning.
After Morgan County took the lead with three runs in the top of the sixth, Kate Woodall stepped to the plate and smashed a solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game at 3-3.
Morgan County added two runs in the top of the eighth to take a 5-3 advantage but the Lady Eagles battled back as a Poole RBI double cut the lead to 5-4. The rally fell short as a groundout and a throw out at home plate ended the game.
