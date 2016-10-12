Cross Country: Banks Co. has strong showing at Mountain Invitational

The Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams continue to trend upward with the region meet and possible state berths looming less than a month away.
Last week at the Runners Fit Mountain Invitational at Unicoi State Park, the boys finished ninth out of 26 teams. The event included teams of all different classifications.
The boys averaged 18:24 on the course and the split between first to fifth was 34 seconds.
Jimmy Cochran led the way with a time of 18:12. Seth Ledford finished four seconds behind at 18:16, and right on his heels was Griffin Stephens, who finished at 18:18.
All three were top-50 runners for the meet.
Will Boomer finished in 18:32 and Hunter Cochran finished the Leopards off with a time of 18:47.
Head coach William Foster was “really happy” with the boys’ first-to-fifth split time and it is something the team will continue to focus on going to area and possibly state.
“We need our 1-5 runners to be as close as possibly in order to score high,” he said. “The Mountain Invite was a very big meet, and I think our boys got caught in a pack and it was difficult for them to move through it. This is something we will have to work on, because state will be crowded as well, but it does give us some confidence that we can run faster if we have more room.”
The team will continue to sharpen up and turn its aerobic base into speed over a 5K course.
The girls’ team was missing several runners due to fall break vacations, but there were some “great” individual performances, Foster said.
Allison Smith clocked in at 22:02, a personal record for her. She finished 42nd overall.
Destinie Martin finished second for the Lady Leopards at 23:54. Josie Ryder and Kennedy Smith finished three seconds apart, 25:11 and 25:14, respectively.
Kali Lyons was the fifth runner at 27:22.
As a team, the girls averaged 24:44 on the course and had a first-to-fifth split time of 5:20.
They finished 17th out of 23 teams.
“It was a very competitive race and I thought our girls ran very well,” Foster stated. “We have a few important meets coming up which will help us see where the girls really stack up against the other region teams.
“In the upcoming meets and practice I am really going to stress that we need to focus on racing and not just running.”
