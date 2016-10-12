Rebounding Leopards: Banks Co. to host in-region foe Oglethorpe Co.

The last time the Banks County Leopard football team was on the football field, the result wasn’t pretty.
The Leopards walked off the field at Frank Snyder Stadium in Rabun County with a 46-3 loss.
Head coach Josh Shoemaker said he gave what was his shortest post-game speech of the season to the team.
“I said, ‘You’ve got to flush that one. Be done with it. Let’s go win the rest of them and let’s get our butts back to Homer,’” Shoemaker said. “That was all I said, because I wanted to be done with that game as much as they did.”
That was two weeks ago. Now, coming off the bye week, the Leopards (2-4, 1-1 Region 8-AA) turn the page to this Friday night’s region matchup against winless Oglethorpe County (0-6, 0-3).
“The emphasis is now we have to beat Oglethorpe County,” Shoemaker said. “We’ve got to win the games we are supposed to win. I feel like we can compete with the next four teams. Our sole focus was to get better last week.”
The team went back to tackling, individual drills and fundamentals to get better.
“We’ve just got to beat Oglethorpe County,” he stated.
A win over Oglethorpe would put Banks County at 2-1 in the region and no worse than a share of third place at the moment in region seeding.
Shoemaker said when he watched Oglethorpe on film, they have four “really good” football players in the right positions.
“They give everybody fits with their quarterback, fullback, tailback and wide receiver, which the wide receiver plays free safety and he’s all over the place making plays,” Shoemaker explained. “Their four best football players are in the four best positions they have, and their coaches are doing a good job of putting them in the right positions.”
Oglethorpe quarterback Jeffrey Glenn has passed for over 300 yards and thrown one touchdown this season. He has 333 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
George Gresham has 493 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Taylor Goettie is the leading receiver.
Shoemaker does see his team has advantages as well, but the biggest thing his team needs to start doing is believing they can compete within the region.
“I think we absolutely can,” he said.
This is the first meeting between Banks and Oglethorpe since 2009. That game was a 28-12 Oglethorpe win. Banks trails in the overall series at 7-10.
“Every game is big but this is the biggest game of the year for us, hands down,” Shoemaker said, “because it is a region game and because it is the next one. We’ve got to beat Oglethorpe County.”That’s our sole focus. That’s what we’re aiming for and game-planning for is to figure out how to beat them.”
