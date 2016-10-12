Dacula holds off AHS in region action

Despite a 26-7 setback to Dacula High School this past Friday, the Apalachee High School football team once again showed improvement and impressed its head coach.
“We came out and played hard,” said Wildcat coach Steve Sims. “We had a touchdown late in the first half that was called back. We would have been up 14-13 with the extra point. Things might have been different had that score stood up. Dacula is very talented and very big. The game was a lot closer than the final score ending up being. We were in the game. It was a close one.”
Sims was especially impressed with the defensive effort of his players.
“We played about as well as we could on that side of the football,” the coach said. “Offensively, we were able to run the ball consistently. We have to find a way to run the football. We are having to throw it way too much. We don’t need to line up and throw the football 30 times a game. We need to be more balanced.”
One bright spot on offense for the Wildcats continued to be the play of senior receiver Ethan Morris, who had seven catches for 170 yards and the team’s lone touchdown.
“Physically, we were a little overmatched,” Sims said of the Dacula game. “We have to work harder on being consistent on being abe to run the football between the tackles. I was not disappointed in our effort. For three quarters, we played hard and smart but everything caught up with us at the end.”
On the defensive side of the football, Chase Williamson, who has battled injuries throughout the season, finished with double digit tackles.
Sims credited Williamson for his effort in last week’s game against Dacula.
