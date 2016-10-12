By Scott Thompson
After a couple of attempts, an applicant requesting to rezone property in Winder for a solar farm finally gained approval from the Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The commission approved 4-0 — with commissioners Joe Goodman and Kenny Shook absent — to OK the request by Cedar Creek Corners, LLC, to rezone 25 acres of vacant land near the corner of Cedar Creek and Rockwell Church Road.
The solar panels will cover 731,000 square feet and 17 acres of the rezoned property and will be used to transmit power to Jackson EMC for eventual use by Barrow County residents.
See the Oct. 12 print edition for complete story.
Solar farm rezoning approved
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry