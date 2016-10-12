Solar farm rezoning approved

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, October 12. 2016
By Scott Thompson

After a couple of attempts, an applicant requesting to rezone property in Winder for a solar farm finally gained approval from the Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The commission approved 4-0 — with commissioners Joe Goodman and Kenny Shook absent — to OK the request by Cedar Creek Corners, LLC, to rezone 25 acres of vacant land near the corner of Cedar Creek and Rockwell Church Road.

The solar panels will cover 731,000 square feet and 17 acres of the rezoned property and will be used to transmit power to Jackson EMC for eventual use by Barrow County residents.

See the Oct. 12 print edition for complete story.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.