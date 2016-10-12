Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election begins Monday at the Jackson County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, located at 44 Gordon Street in Jefferson.
The only local races on the ballot will be the sheriff’s race where incumbent Janis Mangum faces challenger Randy Moore, and several fire board seats. There will also be a special election on changes to the Freeport Exemption for property taxes, and voters will also cast ballots in the hotly-contested presidential race and on other state races and constitutional amendments.
Early voting in Jefferson will take place during the following hours.
•8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 17-Oct. 21
•8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 24-28
•9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
•7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Commerce
Early voting will be held at the Commerce Parks and Recreation Center, 204 Carson Street, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4
For the full story, see the Oct. 12 issue of The Commerce News.
Early voting begins Monday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry