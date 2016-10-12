The Commerce School System presented its 2016-17 teachers of the year during Monday night’s board of education meeting, and the winners took home more than praise and thanks.
Jessica Outz, Commerce Primary School; Rashada Wood, Commerce Elementary School; Brad Puckett, Commerce Middle School; and Mark Hale, Commerce High School, each went home with a plaque, a $50 gift card and a check for $500.
And Wood, named the system teacher of the year, got a second plaque, a second $50 gift card and another check for $400.
For the full story see the Oct. 12 issue of The Commerce News.
City schools name 'teachers of the year'
