Kids think deputy was a clown?

Several kids fled from an officer last week in East Jackson. When asked why they ran, one juvenile said they’d gotten scared because of all the recent reports of clowns and they didn’t know the man was a police officer.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saw eight juveniles walking on the side of the road coming from Mount Olive Towne Homes in the middle of the night. The officer didn’t see them until he was “right up on them” and turned his patrol car around.
The juveniles then ran into the woods. Officers later found four juveniles walking out of the wood line near the RV Park.
One of the juveniles told officers they were walking to a residence on Mount Olive Road. Officers asked where the others were, and one juvenile said there was no one else in their group.
“I asked him why they took off running when they saw me,” said the deputy. “Another juvenile stated that they had gotten scared because of all the reports of clowns lately and they did not know I was a cop.”
Officers noticed blue spray paint on one of the boy’s hands. He said they had been painting a project at a friend’s workshop.
Officers told the juveniles about recent reports of suspicious activity and entering automobiles in the area. They all apologized and said they “had just got scared that they were in trouble” when they saw the officer.
The officer told them to go home.
The JCSO officer may not have been a clown, but a man did report seeing someone in a clown suit in another part of the county last week.
A man said he saw a suspicious person in a clown suit on Legg Road at Jett Roberts Road, Jefferson. Officers patrolled the area, but did not find a clown.
For reports on other incidents and arrests bu the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, see the Oct. 12 issue of The Commerce News.
