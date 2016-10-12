Knights return to the field against undefeated Hawks

If there is any doubt about the quality of Bethlehem Christian Academy’s football opponent this week, all one has to do is look at the last three games for The Heritage School Hawks.
In those contests, The Heritage School has outscored its opponents by a mind-boggling 163-9 total. In addition, all three of those wins were against GISA Region 1-AAA foes.
“It’s going to be a good one,” BCA coach Lance Fendley said of this week’s contest. “They are as advertised. They are 7-0 for a reason. They are going to be a very good test for us to see what our kids are made of. We are going to see how we match up against a very tough opponent.”
The Knights were off this past Friday but Fendley hopes the Sept. 30 game against another undefeated foe, Augusta Prep, will help his team this week.
“The game against Augusta Prep came at a good time because it allowed us to see another team of that caliber,” the BCA coach said. “It will be interesting as well to see how we respond to the bye week and how we can match up in a region game against such a big-time opponent.”
The Hawks have the “complete package,” according to Fendley.
“You have to be fundamentally sound defensively against them,” Fendley said. “One step in the wrong direction and it will cost you against this team.”
Defensively, The Heritage School plays an aggressive style of football.
“They blitz you from every different angle,” Fendley said. “They are very multiple up front. It is tough to block them all but what you have to do is get in front of the ones that matter. The key to beating someone like that is to show them a lot of looks offensively.”
The week off benefited the Knights, who had played a game every week since Aug. 12, in terms of rest, both mentally and physically.
“We are running full speed,” said Fendley.” We gave the kids a couple of days off to get their legs back.”
Kickoff Friday at Knights Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
