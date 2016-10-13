The Auburn City Council approved keeping the Barrow County portion of the city’s millage rate at 4.931 mills, the same as it has been since 2008.
The council unanimously approved the millage rate at the monthly meeting on Oct. 6.
A public hearing on the rate was held before the council meeting, but no one spoke for or against the proposed millage rate.
Auburn keeps Barrow tax rate the same
