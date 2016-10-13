The Banks County Sheriff’s Office received two of the top awards in the 16th annual Governor’s Challenge awards program hosted by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The sheriff’s office received a first place award in Category 3, which is for departments that have 26 to 50 officers. The award is presented for the contributions the sheriff’s office makes toward highway safety.
The sheriff’s office was also named the Rookie of the Year department. This award is given to the top first-time applicant in the awards program.
Designed to award outstanding achievements in highway safety enforcement and education, the awards recognize agencies for the approach and effectiveness of their overall highway safety programs. Agencies are evaluated not just for enforcement initiatives, but for innovative problem-solving in their communities, using public information activities and creating departmental policies that support their traffic enforcement campaign efforts.
BCSO receives state recognition
