The Red Raider football team has put on quite a show in 2016. Now, intermission is over. The curtains will open once more.
Madison County (5-1, 0-1) was off last week, but the Red Raiders will be back in action Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Toccoa against Stephens County (5-1, 1-0). The Indians defeated St. Pius 27-13 last week. Stephens County’s lone setback this year was a 24-10 loss to Rabun County. The Red Raiders and the Indians have one common foe so far this year, Franklin County. Stephens County defeated the Lions 61-20, while the Raiders edged Franklin 20-14.
Last year, the Indians defeated the Red Raiders 39-13.
“They’re a good team,” said Red Raider coach Chris Smith of the Indians. “I don’t think they’re as big up front as Jefferson, but they have better athletes. Their skill players are really good. Their kids play hard. This is the first group Coach (Frank) Barden has coached all four years. So they’ve played in his system and do a good job executing the game plan in all phases.”
Smith said his team needs to “play hard and fast,” “establish the run early” and “play with the intensity and enthusiasm” the guys showed against Jefferson.
The coach said the Raiders didn’t use the off week to get crazy with schemes.
“We just focused getting better at certain things, our blocking and tackling,” he said.
Smith said it’s encouraging to see his guys believing in themselves this year.
“We really look forward to going up against a good team,” he said. “These kids believe in themselves. They’ve seen that they can play with anyone if they execute and play hard.”
Raiders back in action, travel to Toccoa Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry