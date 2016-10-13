Gatha Barrett (10-12-16)

HOMER - Gatha Martin Barrett, 84, was called to her eternal home on Wednesday, October 12, 2016.
She was headed to her favorite place, Homer Baptist Church, but her Lord and Savior had a different plan for her evening, an eternal one.
Ms. Barrett was born on February 11, 1932, in Banks County, the daughter of the late Tom and Ethel Martin. She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Haskel Barrett; brothers, Cohen, Gene, Ferd, Tommy, and Henry Martin; sister, Mary Caudell; and father of their children, Frank Barrett. Ms. Barrett was a very active member of Homer Baptist Church. She was a retired inspector from W.M. Wrigley Company with 25 years of service.
Gatha loved to go. If anyone mentioned going someplace, she was always ready and dressed to impress. Her favorite places were wherever there was a gospel singing, especially to hear Clark Kesler and Family. Her other love was her children and her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney and Teresa Barrett, Gainesville, and Forrest and Terrie Barrett, Commerce; brother, John Martin, Trenton; grandchildren, Daniel and Cassidy Barrett, Oakwood, Nicole Barrett, Gainesville, Charlie Barrett, Flowery Branch, Courtney Barrett, Flowery Branch, and Sissy Barrett, Commerce; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Bailey Barrett, both of Oakwood; and two special friends, Ann Millwood and Brenda Chambers.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Homer Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Crabbe officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 14, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homer Baptist Church, P.O. Box 499, Homer, Georgia 30547.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
