BRIDGES: A change of direction in my game plan

In the summer of 1993, I began my first full-time job in the newspaper industry.
Working for The Madisonian newspaper in Morgan County, I had the chance to do what I truly enjoyed: covering local sports. It’s why I went into the field to begin with.
While 1993 was my first full-time job in the newspaper industry, I actually could trace my journalism roots back further to the fall of 1988 when I was a senior in high school. During that time I began contributing articles for my hometown newspaper, The Monticello News.
It was from that humble beginning that I have now arrived in 2016 and am set to depart the newspaper industry. This week’s edition marks my final one as editor and sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal as I will begin a journey on a new career path in a few days, one in which I hope to find as much personal success as the one that has been part of my life for just under three decades.
’ve seen a great deal of change in this business since I first dipped my toe into it back in the decade of big hair and parachute pants (of which I had neither, I must say.)
My first articles were actually hand-written on a sheet of paper and turned into the newspaper office in my hometown. To be blunt, those articles were terrible. I had no training and clearly years of actually reading quality sports stories, from writers such as Furman Bisher of Atlanta and Harley Bowers of Macon, had not rubbed off on me.
Still, it was a beginning and when I ventured to college freshman orientation in the summer of 1989, I decided to declare myself a journalism major. That led to writing for my college newspaper and eventually becoming editor.
It led me to summer and college holiday work at a newspaper near my hometown. I recently devoted three columns about this time at the Jackson Progress-Argus and the lessons I learned from working at a “real” newspaper.
I took the job in Madison upon graduating from college because it was the only offer I had. The pay was laughable but I figured I would stay until I had a little more “real world” experience. That first job lasted approximately 18 months before I moved to The Covington News. I worked in Covington several months before actually moving, wanting to make sure I had made the right decision in going there.
It turned out to be the right one and I stayed there from late 1994 until August 1997. It was during that time that I took a job at a new paper in Winder. Eager to make the new venture work, I moved within a few weeks of accepting the job. As it turned out, it has been the only career move I have regretted.
Within a couple of months (probably less to be honest) I knew I had made a mistake. I thought about going back to college or entering another line of work (teaching and coaching perhaps).
I decided to send three letters out to other newspapers in the area to see if any would respond. By chance, the publisher of The Walton Tribune in Monroe called me the day after I mailed the letter (back then it took only a day for a letter to go from Winder to Monroe).
I was in The Walton Tribune office the next day and was offered a job during the interview, which I accepted.
My time in Monroe was one of professional recovery. I needed to be back in a professional newspaper setting and I found that, thanks to publisher Bob Hale and managing editor Wes Swietek.
My tenure in Monroe continued through the summer of 2005 when I accepted a job with MainStreet Newspapers, parent company of the Barrow News-Journal. For the first two years or so I worked for The Banks County News, covering sports, local government meetings and law enforcement.
In 2008, talk began about starting a new paper in Barrow County.
I had continued to make my home here since 1997 so I was asked about my interest in being editor of the company’s newest paper. There was no decision to be made. I took the position immediately and we launched the Barrow Journal in the fall of 2008.
Since that time, it has been a tough fight at times, but in recent weeks the battle was won when this company bought The Barrow County News resulting in the merged Barrow News-Journal you see now. I have remained as editor and would have continued to do so had a new opportunity outside this industry not presented itself.
I am appreciative to Mike and Scott Buffington, co-owners and co-publishers of this paper, for giving me the chance to be editor of a community paper. To be honest, there were times I never thought it would happen.
And with turnover in editor positions in this company very low, it might not have happened at all had Scott and Mike not gone out on a limb by starting a new publication.
During the tenure with our Barrow paper, we have outlasted many critics. Those critics who said we would fail have since left the positions they were in. We’ve even had our share of critics in our sports coverage and were blacklisted for a while from the Winder-Barrow High School football program.
That storm, like most, passed and current Bulldogg coach Heath Webb (who was not involved in the blacklisting) was very complimentary about the way we have covered the program in his time guiding it.
It would be impossible for me to thank everyone who has helped me through the years in Barrow and beyond. I do want to offer a special thanks to photographer Jessica Brown who has stuck with the paper and me through times when it might have been easier not to do so. Her awards speak for themselves but her words of support for me, along with the words of support from her family, have made this job tolerable at times.
I’ll still be making my home in Winder. You’ll probably see me at the ballfields from time to time. Going to sporting events is something I will never lose an interest in. I’ll just be there as a fan rather than a reporter.
If anyone would like to contact me, please feel free to do so at pchrisbridges@gmail.com or call me at 770-380-9015.
For those I don’t get to see before I depart, please picture me standing beside you right now with the offer of a handshake and thanks. It has been quite a journey, but I also look forward to what the road ahead will bring.
Chris Bridges has been editor and sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal from Oct. 2008 until Oct. 2016. You can contact him at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
