MCMS mourns loss of Coach Alexander

Madison County Middle School is mourning the loss of community coach Stacy Alexander, who died Oct. 5 in a car accident in Franklin County.
Alexander, 28, died in a single-vehicle accident at approximately 7:30 a.m., Oct. 5, on Hwy. 29 just outside of Royston. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle, according to Franklin County deputy coroner Scott Obarr.
Alexander was remembered by coaches and school leaders as a great influence on kids.
“I had the honor and privilege of working with Stacy Alexander as a volunteer coach with the Madison County Youth Association,” said Madison County School Superintendent Allen McCannon. “Coach Stacy encouraged young men to give their best and be a good teammate. All players loved Coach Stacy. He loved life and was a great role model. He wanted to make a difference in the lives of young people. Stacy served as a volunteer community coach and mentor for our school system. His passing was very difficult for our students and those staff members who had the privilege of knowing him. We will miss Stacy! He was the type of person who made the world a better place through his actions. Our thoughts and prayers are with Amanda, Calen and the entire family.”
Alexander was a football and basketball coach this year at Madison County Middle School. He was remembered by his fellow coaches Josh Callicut, Michael Garzarek and Graham Burns as the “true embodiment of a community servant.”
“He genuinely loved each and every person that he came into contact with,” said Callicut. “He greeted everyone he met with a big smile and his warm countenance. On the field, he emphasized true grit and the importance of fundamental knowledge while also showing empathy and compassion toward each player on our team. He was a great man, a great coach, and a loving husband and father. Coach Stacy is and will continue to be greatly missed.”
Coach Brent Bird said Alexander asked him last year if he could help coach basketball.
“After speaking with him for a few minutes, it was obvious what kind of person he was,” said Bird. “Stacy understood delayed gratification, hard work, discipline and respect and love for others. He instilled those things in the athletes he worked with. I told him the qualities he possessed where rare these days in young coaches. He connected so well with the boys. He built deep relationships with them by showing an interest in everything they loved to do. He was the person that brighten your day no matter what kind of day it had been. He was the person you want to be and you want your children to become. I’m going to miss him. I’ll always love him what he did in my life and the lives of the kids we coached together.”
Alexander was married to Amanda Sartain Alexander. He was the son of Stacy Lee (Tammy) Rucker and Tamala (Darryl Allen) Alexander. He is survived by a son, Calen.
MCMS mourns loss of Coach Alexander
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry