BOC votes ‘No’ on paving projects

Madison County commissioners had some tense discussions over road paving Oct. 3, but the group ultimately voted not to pave any new roads, citing projected budget shortfalls.
County commissioner John Pethel requested that the board pave New Town Church Road. The low bid for the paving project was $424,167. Pethel said there was left-over state funding for roads that could be used, which would knock the project down to approximately $300,000. He said that residents of the road have been waiting for years to have it paved.
Commissioner Theresa Bettis said that the county began the year in a $523,000 hole in sales tax funding for roads. The county collects a one-cent sales tax with a portion of it going toward roads. The government went ahead and paved some roads before all of the funds were collected. The pennies are trickling in and the deficit is down to $194,000 as of September.
“I’d like us to be patient and keep moving in the right direction,” said Bettis, who noted a projected revenue shortfall of about $1.2 million in next year’s overall county budget.
The board has roughly $3.5 million in reserves. And the group has been pulling from the reserve fund for several years as budget shortfalls have become an annual occurrence.
Commissioners voted 4-1 not to pave the road.
Pethel, who was the only “yes” vote, said he he didn’t see how the board could vote to use the reserve money for the shortfall and not for roads. He said the board uses the money for shortfalls and gets “nothing for it,” while residents of the road have been waiting for two years for the paving.
Pethel said his district has more miles of dirt roads than the other four districts combined. He said his district should get more for paving and he voiced extreme dismay with his fellow board members for voting “no” on the road project.
“I’m just thoroughly disgusted,” he said.
Commissioner Stanley Thomas also sought to have a road paved and was turned down 4-1. Thomas asked board members to consider paving Beck Road. He passed pictures to fellow board members, showing them the road’s poor conditions. Thomas said there are 28 residences and a major business on the road.
“It’s at the edge of medium density (in the land use map) and 15-to-20 minutes from downtown Athens,” said Thomas.
Commissioner Pete Bond said he didn’t see how the board could approve one commissioner’s request without approving the other. He said the county should use the money to offset expenses in next year’s budget instead of for roads.
Before the road votes, Republican commission chairman candidate John Scarborough approached board members and asked them to pause before approving any big expenses that could add to the projected shortfall. Democratic commission chairman candidate Cedric Fortson was also at the meeting but did not address the board.
In a separate road matter, the board agreed to get traffic data at the intersection of Hardman Morris Road and Foote McClellan Road and then seek permission from the state for a traffic light. The commissioners noted that the intersection is dangerous.
In other matters Oct. 3, the board agreed to spend just over $40,000 for a truck and a minivan for the senior center. The center’s director, Kelsey Tyner, said the center only had two vehicles to serve four Meals on Wheels routes for senior citizens. Three senior citizen center members approached the board, asking for new vehicles for the center. They said they were in one of the center’s vehicles that recently broke down on I-85, where they were stranded in the heat for three hours.
The group unanimously approved the expense. And the money will be pulled from the county’s cash reserves.
“We can’t afford to have an interruption in services,” said Bettis.
The commissioners approved a conditional use permit for William and Lisa Taylor to have an event hall at the old Sunrise Golf Course on Colbert-Danielsville Road. A driving range is also planned for the property. The event hall will be utilized primarily in the spring and fall.
The board approved rules of operation at the planned Briar’s Landing Canoe Launch at the Broad River Bridge on Hwy. 72. The aim is to have the river entry point be a family-oriented place for recreation.
The board agreed to let the planning commission begin discussions at its regular meeting about the county land use map. Planning commission chairman Wayne Douglas said at least two public hearings will need to be held about the map, probably sometime in January or February, with a final map approved in March.
The group also agreed to have tile installed in the jury rooms and hallways at the government complex at a cost of $6,917.
