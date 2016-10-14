Madison Co. EMS helps with patient evacuation

When Madison County got the call Oct. 6 to help evacuate patients in the path of Hurricane Matthew, the EMS crew didn’t hesitate.
They hit the road.
“It took a couple of hours to get mobilized and get a crew together,” said interim EMS director Bobby Smith. “We were glad we were able to help.”
Madison County paramedics Josh Chandler and Frankie Crane teamed up with ambulance crews from Elbert and Oglethorpe County to help transfer about over 125 patients from the Southeast Georgia Healthcare System Hospital in Brunswick, which was within about a day of being hit by the dangerous hurricane.
Crane said crews from Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee were on hand to help.
“There was one common goal on all our minds — to get these people out of harm’s way and to a safe location, away from the coast,” said Crane. “We had to wait as staff at the hospital worked diligently to get other hospitals to accept patients.”
Chandler and Crane were chosen to transport a patient to University Hospital in Augusta.
“She was a post-cardiac arrest patient and was doing better,” said Crane. “It was a blessing to me to meet, talk to her and transport her to her temporary new hospital. I could tell she was very nervous. After we talked to her, she relaxed and rested fairly well the entire transport. It took us approximately three hours to get her to Augusta. We got the patient to her new room, I told her she was in good hands and how it was my honor to help her through this episode. I then got my gift, a smile and a thanks. That is why we do what we do. No money can replace a smile from a patient, knowing you made a difference in their life-altering ordeal.”
Crane said the trip was approximately 567 miles and “well worth the time.”
“I am so thankful for a family who understands my life’s calling to help others,” said Crane. “Yes, I left my family behind to go help a stranger, but I would hope one day that some one may do that for me. This entire event was a life-changing event for me. I learned to appreciate life and families more. I am so proud to be a Madison County resident, and a paramedic for this great county in which I live.”
