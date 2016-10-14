Commerce will hold its annual fall cleanup week Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, for residential customers.
That is the one week a year when the city’s Public Works Department personnel will provide free curbside pickup for items other than yard wastes — such as appliances, furniture, bedding, etc.
However, the following items will not be picked up: electronics, batteries, paint, building supplies and tires.
Additionally all leaves and grass must be placed in paper biodegradable bags, and residents are asked to not put the items out at the curb until Oct. 17.
For information, call 706-335-1200.
Next week is 'cleanup week' in Commerce
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry