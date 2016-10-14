Next week is 'cleanup week' in Commerce

Commerce will hold its annual fall cleanup week Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21, for residential customers.

That is the one week a year when the city’s Public Works Department personnel will provide free curbside pickup for items other than yard wastes — such as appliances, furniture, bedding, etc.

However, the following items will not be picked up: electronics, batteries, paint, building supplies and tires.

Additionally all leaves and grass must be placed in paper biodegradable bags, and residents are asked to not put the items out at the curb until Oct. 17.

For information, call 706-335-1200.
