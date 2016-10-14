BOC candidate Acey criticizes Brown in forum

By Scott Thompson
Democratic Barrow County Board of Commissioners candidate Dwight Acey sharply criticized his Republican opponent last week for not being a good steward of taxpayer money.
During a local candidate forum on Oct. 6, Acey asked former commissioner Bill Brown, who is seeking a return to office after being ousted in the 2012 Republican primary, why he should be trusted by county voters.
Acey pointed to Brown’s support for the county’s expensive lawsuit fight from 2003-2005 with the American Civil Liberties Union over the placing of a Ten Commandments poster in a public area of the county courthouse.
A court ruling ordered the county to remove the poster, and as part of a settlement, the county agreed to pay $1 to the complainant and $150,000 in legal fees for the complainant.
Brown, though, defended his support of the county at the time by noting the poster came from a private donation and said no taxpayer money was used in the effort.
“I haven’t done anything not to be electable again to the people,” Brown said. “I have not wasted taxpayers’ money.”
“We have separation of church and state in this country, sir,” Acey replied, again referencing the Ten Commandments controversy.
“I’m not worried about that,” Brown responded. “I have a record, I have integrity and I have dedication. I think that’s been proven throughout the years.”
The forum, hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, was a chance for county residents to hear from the candidates in the locally-contested races that are on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, including Acey and Brown, who are vying for the District 2 seat on the Board of Commissioners.
Board of Education District 6 candidates Republican Rickey Bailey and Democrat Brittany Mayweather also participated. The two BOC District 3 candidates — Republican commissioner Roger Wehunt and Democratic challenger Mike Pope — were invited, but did not attend.
Acey, a retired police officer and chairman of the county Democratic Party for the past five years, said he was concerned about the BOC’s performance in recent years.
“There were some issues I noticed while attending meetings where I felt the public was not taken care of in the way they should have been,” Acey said.
He also noted that there are no Democrats on the seven-seat board, which currently has one vacancy. If elected, Acey would become the first Democrat to serve on the commission since the late Bill Healan, who lost a re-election effort in 2008.
“There haven’t been any in quite a while, and that’s not necessarily a good thing,” Acey said. “I think the citizens should be willing to look closer at people and look beyond political affiliation. …My feeling is that you need somebody new with some new ideas to give a chance to address (county issues).”
Brown, a former three-term commissioner, defeated sitting commissioner Kenny Shook in the May 24 Republican primary — four years after Shook topped him by just 10 votes. He touted the county’s building of new senior and leisure services centers, new fire stations, a new courthouse and a new detention center during his tenure on the commission, as well as economic growth along Ga. 316, including the Barrow Crossing shopping center, which he said brought in more than $800,000 in sales tax revenue to the county last year.
Brown said he would work to help bring sewer service to the Ga. 11 corridor in Bethlehem and address traffic issues throughout the county.
There were very few other differences between Brown and Acey on other issues discussed during the forum.
Both said the key to more economic growth in the county would be a combination of enticing businesses to locate and remain in Barrow through tax incentives and fee waivers and utilizing local educational resources to retain a trained workforce locally.
They also were in agreement in their general opposition to any further privatization or outsourcing of county services.
“There are a few rare instances where privatization might make sense,” Acey said. “In those rare instances, when services can’t be provided by the county in a reasonable manner or adequately funded, I would be willing to consider that. But other than that, I don’t think it should be revisited.”
On the traffic logjam issues, particularly in downtown Winder, Brown and Acey agreed that further support for the West Winder Bypass project and finding ways to divert truck traffic would be crucial.
Brown said the county tried to pass a truck ordinance previously but ran into an issue of the Sheriff’s Office being unable to enforce it due to a lack of funding.
“I know (the traffic) is terrible, but until we get a bypass or pass a truck ordinance through there, we have to grin and bear it,” Brown said.
When asked whether he would support a consolidated local government, such as Athens-Clarke County, Brown said he would be in favor of it. Acey said the idea sounded good on the surface but that he had not studied the issue in great detail.
There is currently no proposal for consolidation in front of the BOC or any of the municipalities in Barrow.
“I don’t the people realize how cheap it would be if we had one government,” Brown said. “Ultimately, it’s all about power. Nobody wants to give up their power.”
Board of Education race
The school board race portion of the forum did not yield any significant pushback between the candidates.
Bailey, who is seeking a fifth term, touted his board and business experience and said the school system has made strong progress over the past 20 years, pointing to improved test scores.
“Excellence is not about doing something very well once. It’s a lifestyle,” Bailey said. “You do your best every day. We are trying to get our students to be the best citizens they can be going forward.”
When the candidates were asked which area of the system’s budget they would be willing to stretch to serve students, Bailey pivoted to Georgia’s Quality Based Education funding, which he said has not been fully funded in Barrow County.
Mayweather said the system needs to cut down on its high school dropout rate and suggested that it provide more resources for students who are pregnant or having to work jobs to support their families, such as on-campus childcare and evening classes.
“We want our students to excel and soar,” Mayweather said. “It’s our duty to provide them with the necessary tools to succeed in life.”
BOC candidate Acey criticizes Brown in forum
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry