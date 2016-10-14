HOSCHTON - Julian Carver Spence, 80, entered into heaven Wednesday, October 12, 2016.
A native of Washington, D. C., he was the son of the late Enoch Julian and Ruth McDonald Spence. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nora Lou Price. Mr. Spence was a United States Army veteran, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was an active member of the Winder First Baptist Church and attended the Young at Heart Sunday School Class. Mr. Spence was active in the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Program.
Survivors include his wife, Miriam Spence, Hoschton; daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie and Kirk Robbins, Calhoun, and Laura and David Westberry, Greenville, S.C.; five grandchildren, Ian Robbins, Spencer Robbins, Andrew Westberry, Alison Westberry, and Aaron Westberry; and ten nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 15, at 11 a.m. from the Winder First Baptist Church with the Revs. Irby Stanley and Chad Mantooth officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery with military honors.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the Winder First Baptist Church Building Fund, 625 Jefferson Highway, Winder, Georgia 30680, or the Mission Fund, c/o of the Winder First Baptist Church.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Julian Spence (10-12-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry