Maysville OKs plans for walking trail in park

The Maysville City Council approved plans in a meeting last week for walking trails at the new city park.
EMI Consultants did the plans for the walking trails in the park, which also has a playground, a pond for fishing and picnic tables.
Mayor Richard Presley said the park has been used quite a bit since it opened, pointing out that he saw 27 people in the park when he was there on Sunday.
For the full story, see the Oct. 12 issue of The Commerce News.
