Goodwin, Leopards rifle past Patriots, 35-3

Banks County head coach Josh Shoemaker called Friday night’s against Oglethorpe County his team’s “Super Bowl.”
His team’s response to that, a convincing 35-3 drubbing of the Patriots on Homecoming.
With injuries plaguing the team, Shoemaker said a lot players played new positions against the Patriots.
“I was proud of our kids,” Shoemaker said. “It was good to get a win. Now all we have to do is get one more and we’re in (to the state playoffs).”
The Leopards (3-4, 2-1 Region 8-AA) were led by quarterback Griffin Goodwin’s 279 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air.
“We did a really good job of game-planning against (the injuries) and we were simple tonight,” Goodwin said. “It was a simple pass and a simple running plays. I think that’s a reason why we got a lot of chunk yardages, because when we blocked, we blocked successfully and we executed.”
Goodwin connected with wide receiver Bryce Bennett four times for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
“I can’t say enough about the skill guys tonight,” Goodwin said. “You’ve got to look at someone like Bryce.
“Every time he got the ball, he did something with it.”
Jeffrey Straub was on the receiving end of Goodwin’s third touchdown pass. He also had an interception.
“We’re really stepping up,” Goodwin said. “I said earlier in the season we have a really, really good receiving corps.
“We just have to step up game after game and I think they did a good job tonight.”
Running back Clayton Dykhouse carried the ball 14 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
The Leopards’ offense ran six plays total in the first quarter vs the Patriots’ 15 plays. But they led 7-3 after the first quarter.
The Patriots’ second drive started at the Banks County 46-yard line. After 11 plays, the Leopards’ defense surrendered only a field goal and Banks County trailed 3-0 with 1:42 left in the opening quarter.
The Leopards’ response, a two-play drive that ended with a Goodwin-to-Bennett 59-yard strike to take a 7-3 lead.
The Leopards’ defense came up big on the next drive, blocking a Patriots’ field goal to end the 14-play drive.
The offense didn’t waste the next possession as Dykhouse carried the ball five of the six plays and capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run for a 14-3 lead.
The lead remained the same at halftime. The Leopards ran 12 offensive plays in the first half.
Dykhouse carried the momentum from the last drive of the first half into the first drive of the second half, carrying the ball four times in eight plays. He finished the drive with a 1-yard score to push the Leopards’ lead to 21-3 with 7:37 left in the third quarter.
The Patriots fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and the Leopards recovered at the Patriots’ 15-yard line. But they fumbled on the second play, ending the drive.
After exchanging punts, the Leopards snagged their first interception when C.J. Thomas picked-off the Patriots’ pass.
The offense wasted little time in turning it into points, going 78 yards in four plays, ending when Goodwin found Bennett for the duo’s second touchdown. It was a 27-yard touchdown completion to bump the lead to 28-3 with 10:51 left in the game.
“Griffin, props to him for throwing me the ball that I got for my first touchdown,” Bennett said. “It just kept going.
“Dykhouse, he ran for a lot. Our (offensive) line stepped up in the second half and we just played as a team and kept it going…Coach (Shoemaker) said it wasn’t a make-or-break game but it was going to make us more than it’s going break us.”
He added the team kept a positive attitude after the Rabun County loss.
“It showed for itself at the end,” Bennett said.
The Leopards’ final touchdown came with 5:47 left in the game when Goodwin found Straub for on a 55-yard completion.
Next week, Banks County hosts Social Circle on Senior Night.
Goodwin, Leopards rifle past Patriots, 35-3
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry