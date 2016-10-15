Jackson Co. 18, Hart Co. 14: Panthers earn first-ever win over Hart Co.

BY KYLE FUNDERBURK
At Jackson County’s darkest moments when they needed big plays the most, their top players made those plays to win.
The Panthers won 18-14 over Hart County after dominating the first 24 minutes but let the game slip away throughout the third quarter.
This is the program's first-ever victory over Hart County.
“I’m so proud of these kids, I’m super-excited words can’t even describe it. These kids played their tails off and they did everything that was asked of them tonight,” said head coach Brandon Worley. “It’s amazing how momentum can change so quickly, our kids fed off of it and made the play when they needed to.”
Jackson County (3-5, 2-1) fell behind Hart County 14-6 late in the game and with nine and a half minutes left, the defense was backed up to its own 12-yard line. Then a screen pass went right into the hands of Panther defender Seth Caylor and he ran 88 yards to the end zone. That cut the lead to 14-12.
Then the Panthers recovered an on-sides kick at the Bulldogs 46-yard line. The Panthers faced a fourth-and-10 and hadn’t completed a pass all game. But Caleb Matthews delivered a pass to Zane Corley for the conversion.
A few plays later Jackson County fell into third-and-18 after a false start, a sack and a run back to the line of scrimmage. But Matthews found Corley again in the back of the end zone to give the Panthers an 18-14 lead.
Corley said “we knew coming in that we would run the ball pretty heavily and I was prepared to do my role. And then it came to a point where they were selling out to stop the run and I told coach to run this and run that.”
“On that final touchdown play, I told coach they [Hart County secondary] sucked in on that last play, lets run my favorite play. Coach trusted me with that call and Caleb threw a great ball.”
Worley added “they kept their composure throughout the whole game regardless of what the situation was at that time.”
“They’re getting better every week, this game tonight; they played their hearts out.”
Hart County (1-6, 1-1) had one more chance with three and a half minutes to go but quarterback O’neal Anderson fumbled after an 8-yard gain, giving the ball back to Jackson County. The Panthers ran the rest of the clock out to win the game 18-14.
Jackson County controlled the entire first half but only led 6-0 with two minutes left until halftime. Matthews fumbled on the goal line early in the second quarter, but he scored on their next possession.
Hart County then put together a drive and finished it with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Crew Phillips to Spooner Phillips to take a 7-6 lead with 24 seconds left. The Bulldogs then recovered the kickoff but were unable to score before halftime.
The Bulldogs scored again with a 19-yard pass from Phillips to Jerrontay Morrison. That gave Hart County a 14-6 lead, and they put together another great drive early into the fourth quarter. But that ended with Caylor’s interception and after that the Bulldogs fell apart.
