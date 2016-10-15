Franklin Co. 49, East Jackson 21: Lions run wild in win over Eagles

The celebratory cannon fired off at Franklin County’s stadium after Lion touchdowns got quite a workout Friday night.
Franklin County’s triple option offense produced five touchdown runs of 55 yards or more and a staggering 611 yards rushing in a 49-21 win over visiting East Jackson (2-5, 0-3).
Eagle coach Christian Hunnicutt his team’s struggles against the Lions’ option attack stem from simply not handling assignments.
“It just comes down to assignment football and getting off blocks,” Hunnicutt said. “It’s that simple. Just get off blocks and make plays, and we just didn’t.”
Lion quarterback Tyrique David had scoring runs of 75, 70 and 55 yards in leading Franklin County (3-5, 2-1) to its second region win.
“He can absolutely, positively move around,” Hunnicutt said. “He’s every bit as good of an athlete as we’ve seen this year. Every bit.”
East Jackson quarterback Josh Adair finished with 118 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 23 carries. The Eagles also got a 33-yard touchdown run from Nathan Elrod. Cody Parr finished with 93 yards on 11 carries.
East Jackson ran for 305 yards on the ground.
“Offensively, we did so many good things tonight,” Hunnicutt said.
Franklin County scored on its first two offensive plays from scrimmage — a 69-yard touchdown run from Myrian Craft and a 75-yard jaunt from David to grab a 14-0 lead just over six minutes into the game.
The Lions ran for 417 yards alone in the first half.
East Jackson briefly cut Franklin County’s lead to 14-7 with a one-yard, second-quarter touchdown run Adair.
But the Lions responded with three long touchdowns — a 70-yarders from Connor Williams and David in the second quarter and a 16-yarder from Eshun Hall in the third quarter — to take a 35-7 lead and put the game out of reach.
East Jackson did find the end zone twice in the third quarter with a nine-yard touchdown from Adair and Elrod’s 33-yard run, but the Lions closed the game with a 29-yard scoring run from Williams and a 55-yarder from David.
“We don’t ever put every phase together at the same time,” Hunnicutt said. “But the kids continue to play hard … Up until the end, the kids are playing hard and still competing. It just goes back to just one play at a time and doing your job.”
Hunnicutt also pointed to communication issues that contributed to the loss.
“We’ve got to fix some things from a communication standpoint from the press box to field that we did not do well at all,” he said. “That’s on us as coaches that we didn’t communicate that. That’s inexcusable. So we have to fix those things.”
East Jackson returns home next week to face Haralson County in non-region action after playing five consecutive games on the road. This marks the Eagles' first home game since Aug. 26.
