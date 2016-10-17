Child Safety Seat Check Day ahead

Child Safety Seat Check Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the at the Ila Volunteer Fire Department, Hwy. 98 near the intersection with Hwy. 106.
The event is sponsored by the Pilot Club of Madison County with a matching grant from the Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Foundation and in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and other cooperating agencies.
Child Safety Day is designed to increase the safety of children in Madison County and surrounding areas, organizers said. To be in compliance with Georgia’s Child Safety Law beginning on July 1, 2011, all children under 8 years old must be properly secured in an approved car seat or booster seat while riding in a car, van, SUV, and pickup truck. Any exemptions will be explained the day of the event.
At Child Safety Day trained checkers from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies will check seats for recall, safety and proper fit in the vehicle. Seats will be replaced, on a first-come, first-served basis, at no cost to parents as long as supplies last, organizers said. A limit of one per family may be enforced, depending on the demand.
The parent/guardian, child or children who will use the seat and the vehicle in which it will be installed must all be present, organizers stressed.
For information call 706-788-3702 and 706-789-2254.
