Bobby Bolemon (10-15-16)

HULL - Bobby Stanford Bolemon, 61, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2016.
Mr. Bolemon was born in Royston on September 29, 1955, the son of Bobbie Sue Hart Bolemon of Danielsville and the late Orville Haley Bolemon. He was a machinist and a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Bolemon and Mike Bolemon.
Survivors in addition to his mother, include a son, Scott (Sandra) Bolemon, Toccoa; daughter, Alisha (Brian) Scott, Athens; brothers, Billy (Rita) Bolemon and Orville (Tammy) Bolemon, both of Royston; sisters, Susan Morgan and Sheila (Greg) Morgan, both of Ila; and grandchildren, Taylor Bolemon and Tristan Bolemon.
Memorial services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18, with Chief Donnie Bolemon officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Madison County Recreation Department, 1345 GA 98, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
