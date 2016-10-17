COMER - Scott Lee Haley, 43, of Comer, died Friday, October 14, 2016, at his residence.
Born August 18, 1973 in Commerce, he was the son of Troy and Thelma (Savage) Haley. Mr. Haley was a chicken farmer with J. S. Jenkins Farm.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Michelle Lee (Giles) Haley; children, Matthew Haley, Austin Haley, Cameron Haley, Nicala Poole, Taylor Poole, and Dustin Poole; son-in-law, Adam; daughter-in-law, Halie; grandchildren, Skyler Nash, L.J. McDonald, Ariel Poole, and Able Harrison; brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Marie Haley; and sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Neal Harrell.
The funeral services were held Sunday, October 16, at the Lavonia Chapel of Strickland Funeral Home with the Revs. Dewayne Haley and David Gibson officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers, Adam, Colbey, Russell, Josh, Keith and Kevin. Cremation followed the service.
Strickland Funeral Home, Lavonia Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
Scott Lee Haley (10-14-16)
