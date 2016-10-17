Anna May Smith (10-14-16)

JEFFERSON - Anna May Perry Smith, 78, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Ms. Smith was one of eight children born to the late Manuel and Annie Mary Kraus Perry. Ms. Smith retired after a number of years from JC Penney and is of the Catholic denomination.
Survivors include her son, Sean and his wife Jennifer Smith, Jefferson; and two grandchildren, Alexander and David Smith, both of Jefferson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
