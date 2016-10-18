Danielsville gearing up for ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event

Danielsville is gearing up for the second-annual “Touch-A-Truck” event set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the high school.
Police chief Brenan Baird said he expects the event to be even bigger than last year’s event and has distributed flyers to all the schools.
In other business at the council meeting this week, Mayor Todd Higdon said he realizes the public is frustrated with asphalt patches applied to city streets due to water leaks. He said the city is fighting continuous water leaks from aged water pipes. He said the pipes date back to the 1940s and that some pressurized pipes don’t even go anywhere, but can still burst and cause leaks. Maintenance department head Josh Lester reported that the department dealt with 65 work orders last month.
The council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the county to collect city taxes. County tax bills (which were sent out in late September) contain an extra line this year for city taxes.
City clerk Susan Payne said this new billing method will allow taxpayers to pay all their taxes with one check. The county, which will charge a 2.5 percent commission, will then issue payments for city taxes to the city on the 15th and the last day of the month. Payne said it will not only add convenience for taxpayers, but will also save money and manpower for the city.
Payne said Carlton has also implemented an intergovernmental agreement with the county for tax collection, beginning this year.
The council agreed to meet Tuesday, Nov. 1, for a work session and a 2017 budget planning session.
The city also held a closed session with department heads to discuss personnel.
