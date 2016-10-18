COMER - J. Ralph Littleton, 74, died Saturday, October 15, 2016, at his residence.
Born in Clanton, Ala., he was the son of the late James Grady Littleton and Lessie Christine Davis Littleton. He was preceded in death by his siblings, James F. “Jimmy” Littleton and Virginia Ann Henson. Ralph retired from American General Life Insurance. He never met a stranger, truly enjoyed people and loved hunting, fishing and sports.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Estelle Wills, Comer; siblings, Gail Dansby, Roger Littleton, Eulene Hollon, Kathy Farris, Dan Littleton, and Raybon “Tad” Littleton, all of Alabama; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 19, at 2 p.m., at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Alabama.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
J. Ralph Littleton (10-15-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry