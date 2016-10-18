JEFFERSON - Eugene Edward Carlson, 64, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2016.
Mr. Carlson was born in Tifton, the son of Marguerite Arthur Carlson and the late Jack H. Carlson. Mr. Carlson was an active member of Living Hope Christian Fellowship Church and was a Bible study teacher. He was employed with the City of Atlanta as a supervisor in the wastewater management department for many years.
Survivors in addition to his mother, include a daughter, Susanne and her husband Chad McMurry, Decatur; son, Andrew Carlson, Jefferson; son, Matthew Carlson and his fiancé Angel Thierbach, Dacula; brother, William Carlson and partner Garey Durfee, Tucker; former wife and friend, Kris Youmans, Newnan; grand-dogs, Chiquita, Riley Gizmo, Daisy Bird, Fiona Louise, Pearline; niece dogs. Sophie, Emma and Callie the cat; and extended family, church family and loving friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 23, in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Ralph Evans and Pastor Allen Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, October 23, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional or donations may be made to Living Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 1055 Pocket Rd., Braselton, GA 30517.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Eugene Carlson (10-14-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry